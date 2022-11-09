Riewestahl elected as Eau Claire County Sheriff

Dave Riewestahl won the race by fewer than 800 votes over Don Henning.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County voters elected Dave Riewestahl as Sheriff in a race decided by fewer than 800 votes.

Riewestahl, a Democrat, defeated Republican Don Henning by 766 votes, according to unofficial results posted by Eau Claire County Tuesday night.

Riewestahl, who is currently the Eau Claire County Jail Captain, will replace Ron Cramer, who announced earlier this year that he was not running for re-election before he passed away unexpectedly in September. Cramer was elected as Sheriff in 1996.

Over 48,653 votes were cast in the race, with 56.5% of eligible voters and 77.9% of registered voters turning out in Eau Claire County.

Riewestahl said that he will work to serve every voter and resident of Eau Claire County.

