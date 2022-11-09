Travis Hakes reacts to being elected to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s office

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County voters elected a new sheriff for the first time in more than a decade.

Voters elected Republican candidate Travis Hakes to the sheriff’s office over Democratic candidate, and the current sheriff’s brother, Chris Kowalczyk.

James Kowalczyk announced he would not seek another term earlier this year.

Hakes says he is humbled by the voter turnout and hopes to make the voters proud.

He ran on tackling drug issues, helping the youth and working on community relations.

And he says he will fill in where needed when he takes office.

“One of the things I promised to do, if there isn’t money or funding available for some of the positions I want to see... it might be doing it,” said Hakes. “If we don’t have staffing to working the drug epidemic, it might be me in jumping in the car, obviously I’m not going to neglect the administrative tasks responsibilities that I have, but it might just mean i that i put in 60 to 70 hours per week.”

He also hopes that the transfer of power goes smoothly.

“Employee retention and employee morale, anytime when there’s you know it’s a scray time... I think when you have public safety employees and they enjoy what they do and where they do it, they treat the public better.”

Hakes will be taking office in January 2023.

