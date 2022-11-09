WEAU political analyst John Frank breaks down the midterm election

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WEAU political analyst John Frank joined Bob Gallaher on Hello Wisconsin to break down the midterm election. Frank talks about Wisconsin governor Tony Evers winning a second term in Madison beating businessman Tim Michels. Plus, the hotly contested U.S. Senate race between incumbent Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

For the first time in 25 years, the 3rd congressional district has a new elected official as (R) Derrick Van Orden defeats (D) state senator Brad Pfaff.

