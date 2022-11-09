Western Wisconsin voters elect state Assembly, Senate reps

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Western Wisconsin voters made their choices for representatives in the state Assembly and Senate Tuesday.

Half of the state Senate and all of the state Assembly seats were up for election this year.

In the state Senate, voters in districts 23, 25, 29 and 31 were on the ballots in 2022. State Senate District 23, which includes parts of Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Clark, Jackson, Wood and Marathon counties, was uncontested on the ballot, but Republican Jesse James won over a write-in campaign by Democrat Dan Hardy.

District 25, which includes parts of Barron, Price, and far northern Wisconsin, was won by Republican Romaine Robert Quinn over Democrat Kelly Westlund with about 57% of the vote. District 29, which includes parts of Rusk, Taylor, Sawyer, Marathon and Wood counties, went to Republican Cory Tomczyk, who easily defeated Democrat Bob Look with 62% of the vote.

In District 31, which includes the City of Eau Claire as well as parts of Pepin, Dunn, Pierce, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties, the Associated Press had not called the race yet as of 2 p.m. Wednesday. Democratic incumbent Jeff Smith holds a 678-vote lead with over 99% of votes counted over Republican David Estenson. Smith declared victory in the race just before midnight on Tuesday.

All state Assembly races go on the ballots every other year, and there were nearly two dozen races affecting western Wisconsin.

Republican incumbents Gae Magnafici (District 28, which covers Polk and St. Croix counties), Clint Moses (District 29, which covers Dunn, St. Croix and Polk counties), Shannon Zimmerman (District 30, which covers St. Croix and Pierce counties), Travis Tranel (District 49, which covers southwestern Wisconsin), Tony Kurtz (District 50, which covers Juneau, Vernon, Richland and Sauk counties), Rob Summerfield (District 67, which covers Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire counties), Donna Rozar (District 69, which covers Clark, Marathon, Wood and Jackson counties), Nancy VanderMeer (District 70, which covers Jackson, Monroe, La Crosse, Wood and Portage counties ), Scott Kurg (District 72, which covers Wood, Adams and other central Wisconsin counties), James Edming (District 87, which covers Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor and Marathon counties), Treig Pronchinske (District 92, which covers Pepin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson and Eau Claire counties), Warren Petryk (District 93, which covers Pierce, Dunn, Pepin and Eau Claire counties), and Loren Oldenburg (District 96, which covers Monroe, Vernon and Crawford counties) all won re-election.

Democratic incumbents Jodi Emerson (District 91, which covers the cities of Eau Claire and Altoona), Steve Doyle (District 94, which covers La Crosse County), and Jill Billings (District 95, which covers the City of La Crosse) were all re-elected.

In Assembly District 68, which covers Clark, Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties, Republican Karen Hurd defeated Democrat Nate Otto with 61% of the vote.

You can see full election results online.

