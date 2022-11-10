Ahead of second term, Evers reviews cabinet, tours Madison school

Marking the first public appearance since his election victory speech, Gov. Tony Evers toured a school in Madison and called public education a priority.
By Michelle Baik
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Marking the first public appearance since his election victory speech, Gov. Tony Evers (D- WI) toured a school in Madison and called public education a priority for the next 4 years.

He met with students and staff at Georgia O’ Keeffe Middle School Wednesday afternoon. Overnight, Republican challenger Tim Michels conceded as Evers held a 3-point lead.

Evers told reporters his stance on education was a reason he thinks he ultimately won.

He added, “Over the 4 years I’ve been governor... people understand we worked hard during the pandemic, got a lot of things done, and our economy is in good shape.”

He said he is already working with the state superintendent on increasing the education budget. In September, Evers called for spending nearly $2 billion more on public K-12 schools.

Evers also acknowledged voters who chose him but not his lieutenant governor, Mandela Barnes. Barnes conceded Wednesday to third-term Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson.

“I’ve been trying to wrap my arms around that,” Evers said. “There are people that voted for me and voted for Ron Johnson. But at the end of the day, I know there are issues that transcend politics.”

Lieutenant Governor-elect Sara Rodriguez joined Evers at the school tour. She said, “Education and health care are intertwined. That’s the kind of thing we want to invest in in Wisconsin, whether that’s investing in education or investing in health care. These are going to be the priorities of this administration.”

For his second term, Evers said he is already reviewing his cabinet, adding there may be some members who want to “move on.”

A Michels campaign spokesperson declined to comment Wednesday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Election.
2022 Wisconsin Fall Election Results
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Derek Aune
Man arrested after chase in Barron County
Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted.
GOP’s Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin
FILE - A cow died after being hit by two vehicles on U.S. Highway 18 in Wisconsin.
Cow hit by two vehicles on highway, dies

Latest News

Brayden Sonnentag signs to wrestle at Wyoming.
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, November 9th
WAGNER TAILS: Ravioli & Copper and Purrsnickitty
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to his supporters in the early morning hours at an election...
Barnes concedes as Johnson claims Senate win
SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN - clipped version
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN - clipped version