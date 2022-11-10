Annual Holiday Pet Food Drive underway through December 15

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - You can help pet parents who are struggling financially and need a little help feeding their pets.

The Chippewa Valley’s Annual Holiday Pet Food Drive for St. Francis Food Pantry is underway. Area businesses are collecting donations through December 15.

Donations of pet food, litter and other items will be delivered to St. Francis Food Pantry in Eau Claire for distribution to people and their pets.

“St. Francis Food Pantry takes pet food year-round, so we actually donate returned bags of food and also outdated food. We donate all of those to them throughout the year so they’re in constant need of pet food. It’s not just in the winter,” said Pet Food Plus Marketing Manager Dori Friedemann.

Cash contributions to purchase additional food are also welcome. Checks should be made out to the Chippewa Valley Cat Club (CVCC) and are tax deductible since CVCC is a recognized nonprofit organization. Monetary contributions may be left at any donation site, or mailed to Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital, 4616 Commerce Valley Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701.

“Just because maybe one time you can’t afford a bag of food, you’re struggling, maybe you just fell on hard times - pets are part of the family. You would make it work, and every pet deserves to stay with their family,” said Friedemann.

The weekend after Thanksgiving, November 25th through the 27th, anyone who stops at Pet Food Plus to make a donation to the Holiday Pet Food Drive will get 25 percent off a regular priced pet treat.

Collection bins are available at the following businesses:

Barks and Recreation

Dogtopia

Eau Claire Animal Hospital

emBark

Healthy Pet Animal Hospital

Kindness Animal Hospital

Lake Wissota Animal Hospital

Northside Pet Hospital

Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital

Pet Food Plus

Riverview Animal Hospital

The Ark

Tropic Waters Pet Center

Westgate Animal Hospital

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.