Annual Holiday Pet Food Drive underway through December 15

Holiday Pet Food Drive
Holiday Pet Food Drive(WEAU)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - You can help pet parents who are struggling financially and need a little help feeding their pets.

The Chippewa Valley’s Annual Holiday Pet Food Drive for St. Francis Food Pantry is underway. Area businesses are collecting donations through December 15.

Donations of pet food, litter and other items will be delivered to St. Francis Food Pantry in Eau Claire for distribution to people and their pets.

“St. Francis Food Pantry takes pet food year-round, so we actually donate returned bags of food and also outdated food. We donate all of those to them throughout the year so they’re in constant need of pet food. It’s not just in the winter,” said Pet Food Plus Marketing Manager Dori Friedemann.

Cash contributions to purchase additional food are also welcome. Checks should be made out to the Chippewa Valley Cat Club (CVCC) and are tax deductible since CVCC is a recognized nonprofit organization. Monetary contributions may be left at any donation site, or mailed to Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital, 4616 Commerce Valley Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701.

“Just because maybe one time you can’t afford a bag of food, you’re struggling, maybe you just fell on hard times - pets are part of the family. You would make it work, and every pet deserves to stay with their family,” said Friedemann.

The weekend after Thanksgiving, November 25th through the 27th, anyone who stops at Pet Food Plus to make a donation to the Holiday Pet Food Drive will get 25 percent off a regular priced pet treat.

Collection bins are available at the following businesses:

Barks and Recreation

Dogtopia

Eau Claire Animal Hospital

emBark

Healthy Pet Animal Hospital

Kindness Animal Hospital

Lake Wissota Animal Hospital

Northside Pet Hospital

Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital

Pet Food Plus

Riverview Animal Hospital

The Ark

Tropic Waters Pet Center

Westgate Animal Hospital

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Election.
2022 Wisconsin Fall Election Results
Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted.
GOP’s Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin
Van Orden
Van Orden flips Wisconsin congressional seat to GOP
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to his supporters in the early morning hours at an election...
Wisconsin’s Johnson beats Barnes; key Senate seat stays GOP
Chippewa County health officials confirm first child COVID-19 death

Latest News

Wagner Tails: Ravioli & Copper and Purrsnickitty
WAGNER TAILS: Ravioli & Copper and Purrsnickitty
Wagner Tails drinkware fundraiser
Wagner Tails fundraisers include signs, drinkware, clothing, bracelets
WAGNER TAILS: Edgar and Thor
WAGNER TAILS: Edgar and Thor
WAGNER TAILS: Edgar and Thor