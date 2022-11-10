Chippewa County Courthouse to adjust hours starting on Jan. 1

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Beginning next year, the Chippewa County Courthouse will have new hours of operation.

Effective Jan. 1, the Courthouse’s new hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays, with the building remaining open through 4:30 p.m. Friday for scheduled court hearings only.

Currently, the Courthouse is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Randy Scholz, Chippewa County Administrator, said the change in hours of service is part of the county’s retention and recruitment strategy.

“With levy limits, we are very limited on pay, and this is a way to stay competitive in a very competitive labor market,” Scholz said.

According to job postings linked from Chippewa County’s website, there are currently five positions the county is seeking to fill as of 11 a.m. on Nov. 10.

You can see the announcement and find more information about Chippewa County government on the Chippewa County government website.

