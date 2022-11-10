Chippewa Manor honors veterans with solute

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - With Veteran’s Day coming up Friday, a special tribute was given to military servicemen and women Thursday in Chippewa Falls.

The Chippewa Manor hosted its annual veterans salute to honor heroes. The event featured a free drive-thru breakfast, a color-guard and gun-volley presentation, and live music. The salute concluded with an airplane flyover above the Manor and a presentation for new veterans on the campus.

Thursday, they paid special tribute to Congressional Gold Medal Honoree: Raleigh Nayes. Nayes was from Cadott and fought behind enemy lines in south-east Asia during World War II.

He lived at the Chippewa Manor campus for six years and passed away in May.

“It’s it’s very touching. You know, it’s one of those things that kind of triggers the tears and But, yeah, we feel grateful, you know, that Dad’s being honored like this,” Pam Murphy, Nayes’ Daughter, said.

The veterans salute also marks the start of a yearlong celebration of the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, where the Manor will raise a new flag for each branch on the anniversary of their creation.

Thursday marks the 247th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps.

