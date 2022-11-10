Check your home’s heating system as temperatures fall

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Colder temperatures are in the forecast in the Chippewa Valley for the coming days, and that could have people cranking up the heat at home.

That is why it is important to keep up with maintenance of an important appliance needed for a winter in the Chippewa Valley.

“It’s really important if you haven’t done it this year to have your furnace inspected and cleaned by a professional,” said Andrew Evanoff with the Hurlburt Heating and Plumbing service in Eau Claire.

Evanoff says the structure of a furnace includes two heat exchanges with the primary one being the combustion box.

Not having that inspected could lead to a toxic gas filling up the air at home.

“And if anything is compromised on those structures then you can get carbon monoxide leaking into the home,” said Evanoff.

Tyler Bowe, and RN with HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, says as winter comes so do the chances of getting carbon monoxide poisoning.

“This time of year is the most common to see those as the temperatures start to drop, and people are looking for alternative heating systems to use... things like space heaters, diesel heaters, other plug-ins, maybe their stove,” said Bowe.

He also adds that there are symptoms to look out for if exposed to carbon monoxide.

“The things we are concerned about when someone is reporting for carbon monoxide concerns are dizziness, weakness, lethargy, confusion and sometimes respiratory complaints.”

Evanoff says there can be signs there’s something wrong with the furnace.

“If you notice any strange smells down by the furnace, sometimes that gives it away. Otherwise, it there’s any abnormal soot,” said Evanoff.

Since carbon monoxide has no scent to it, it can be difficult to tells if you’re actively breathing it. It gets even worse when the symptom of confusion kicks in.

That is why Bowe says it is important to take preventative measures.

“Carbon monoxide poisoning can be deadly. It can lead to respiratory failure, it can lead to full cardiac arrest. I don’t think there’s anyway to downplay how serious that is,” said Bowe.

And it all starts with checking on the tools at your disposal.

“Just before the winter starts, making sure you are checking your carbon monoxide detectors. Make sure the batteries are fresh, you should be replacing those,” said Evanoff. “You get to the point right now where you probably should start thinking about at least getting on a schedule to get your equipment checked if you haven’t done so already.”

Carbon monoxide detectors can be installed in your home just like a smoke alarm. In fact, some units even include both types of detectors.

