The Eau Claire Global Market will be held November 12(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Global Market promises handcrafts gifts with a mission.

It’s being held Saturday, November 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Congregational UCC at 310 Broadway Street in Eau Claire.

The goal of this event is to provide a venue for world artisans (and those representing them) to sell their wares at a fair price and to help them in their endeavor for a more sustainable livelihood. Items for sale will include clothes, jewelry, food, dishware, gifts, holiday ornaments, etc.

Eau Claire Global Market Facebook Page

