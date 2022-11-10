Leavy-Carter faces Reckless Homicide charge for death of Green Bay 5-year-old

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The man who was sought as a person of interest after the shooting death of a 5-year-old girl in Green Bay last month was charged Thursday with second-degree reckless homicide. He’s being held on $500,000 cash bond.

Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35, was arrested in Beloit after a five-day search following the shooting of Skye Bleu Evans-Cowley in an apartment on the 1600-block of Amy St. on October 17.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News, Skye Bleu and her cousins were playing in the apartment. The children said Leavy-Carter showed them a gun that flashed a red light on the wall and handed it to one of the children. The girl, also 5, told investigators “she had the gun, and she touched the wrong button, and it came out like fire, and it hit [Skye Bleu].”

Skye Bleu’s mother, who was dating Leavy-Carter, said she was in the bathroom when she heard “a pop that sounded like fireworks,” and seconds later her daughter ran into the bathroom, leaned against the wall holding her left side, and said “It hurts” before falling to the floor.

The girl died later at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the complaint.

Police didn’t find a gun when they searched the apartment.

Leavy-Carter, when he was questioned by police, said he was cooking food in the kitchen and he didn’t witness the shooting. He denied ever playing with the gun in the kids’ presence or giving the weapon to the 5-year-old.

He said he left because he panicked; he was sad and couldn’t do anything to help. He just spent six years in prison on drug charges. “He knew how bad it looked and that he didn’t have a lawyer or bail money.”

He said he felt Skye Bleu was like a daughter to him. He took her to school, cooked her meals, did the laundry, took her to the park and movies. He told investigators he wanted to go to Skye Bleu’s funeral but he was on probation.

Leavy-Carter said the gun wasn’t his but was given to him for protection. He suggested other adults in the apartment were negligent because a gun was in plain sight. “I’ll say this, the person that owned the gun, me, it’s two adults in the house, it’s kids, it’s shooting firearms, we all negligent at that point... It was a bad accident. I’m sorry that it happened. She, she knew the gun was sitting there. I knew the gun was sitting there... We both knew the gun was sitting there.”

According to the complaint, the 5-year-old girl who said she fired the gun tested positive for gunpowder residue on her hand. The other child did not.

Leavy-Carter is also charged with neglecting a child resulting in death and possession of a firearm by a felon. Together, the charges carry 60 years in prison, including 25 years for the second-degree reckless homicide charge.

Because he’s a repeat offender, a judge could add up to 16 years to his sentence if he’s convicted on all the charges.

Leavy-Carter was in Brown County court Thursday afternoon. Prosecutors and the victim’s family asked the court to set a high bond amount. The court agreed and set the $500,000 bond and ordered Leavy-Carter not to have any contact with the victim’s family, witnesses or their families.

LaKayla Evans, the victim’s mother, told Action 2 News, “I was in court, and I’ll be at every proceeding.”

His next proceeding is on December 1.

