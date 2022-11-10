Man charged in connection with online threat to synagogues

FBI sent a warning to synagogues in New Jersey last week, reporting there are credible threats...
FBI sent a warning to synagogues in New Jersey last week, reporting there are credible threats to the places of worship. An 18-year-old man has now been charged in connection to the online threats.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of posting a broad online threat last week that spurred heightened security at Jewish synagogues and schools in New Jersey is now facing a criminal charge.

Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that 18-year-old Omar Alkattoul, of Sayreville, is charged with transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce.

He’s scheduled to make his initial court appearance in Newark on Thursday afternoon, where he will be represented by a federal public defender.

That office generally does not comment on cases. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Election.
2022 Wisconsin Fall Election Results
Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted.
GOP’s Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin
Van Orden
Van Orden flips Wisconsin congressional seat to GOP
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to his supporters in the early morning hours at an election...
Wisconsin’s Johnson beats Barnes; key Senate seat stays GOP
Chippewa County health officials confirm first child COVID-19 death

Latest News

Jan. 6 defendant accused of assaulting officer set to be released from jail before trial
Jan. 6 defendant accused of assaulting officer set to be released from jail before trial
Jacob Faude
Owen man charged in drug overdose death
Holiday Pet Food Drive
Annual Holiday Pet Food Drive underway through December 15
FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
Snyder, Commanders, NFL, Goodell sued by DC attorney general
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Trump Org. executive says he helped colleagues dodge taxes