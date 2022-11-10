Micon Cinemas coming to Oakwood Mall

Micon Cinemas currently has three locations including a location on Mall Drive in Eau Claire, a budget theater located downtown Eau Claire, and a location in Chippewa Falls.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In a social post via their Facebook Page, the Oakwood Mall announced that Micon Cinemas is coming to Oakwood Mall.

Micon Cinemas also confirmed the announcement on their Facebook Page.

Micon Cinemas currently has three locations in the area including a location on Mall Drive in Eau Claire, a budget theater location downtown Eau Claire on South Barstow Street, and a location in Chippewa Falls on Chippewa Mall Drive.

AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Theater was previously located in Oakwood Mall. The AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Theatre posted a sign on its door stating that at the end of the business day on Oct. 2, 2022, the location would be permanently closed. The letter on the door was signed, “Thank you so much for your many years of patronage. AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Team.”

The movie theater in the Oakwood Mall has operated under different names and ownerships since 1986.

