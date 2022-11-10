New boutique opens in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new way to buy and sell clothes is coming to Eau Claire.

Shine On, which is located on Fairfax Street near Hy-Vee, is a one-of-a-kind consignment boutique where women can buy and sell their gently-used clothing.

You can find clothes, shoes, accessories and home décor. Sellers are able to display items in booth that can be rented for up to two weeks to sell their products for a fraction of retail price.

“It’s $35 or $65 to rent, and then they get 65% of the sales that they make on those items,” Kayla Midthun, owner of Shine On, said. “The goal is that we have a constant rotation of new things coming in, and that’s also what makes this kind of exciting, is you could shop here every week and there would be new things to look at.”

The store will be open on Wednesday from 5 until 9 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.