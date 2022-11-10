Next steps after referendum passes in City of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Tuesday night voters in the City of Eau Claire approved a $1.4 million public safety referendum. That money will fund new jobs in city departments like police and fire.

63% of voters in the City of Eau Claire who hit the polls on Election Day voted “yes.”

With funding now secured to bolster staffing needs, some city departments are preparing for the next step.

Part of that money is expanding the Eau Claire Police Department by six officers and giving the fire department six new firefighter/paramedic positions.

“We were very happy that it passed, and we will put the resources to good use in serving the public,” said Deputy Chief Allyn Bertrang with the fire department.

While the referendum doesn’t go into effect until January, Bertrang said the fire department is already getting to work.

“The Eau Claire Fire Department will begin the recruitment process right away in the coming weeks with hopes then of hiring and training beginning in the spring of 2023,” Bertrang said.

At the Eau Claire Police Department, plans for the hiring process are underway.

“We have a couple vacancies right now, so we have open recruitment right now for those, and then the December recruitment will be geared towards the additional positions approved last night,” said Chief Matt Rokus.

With more positions available soon to help cover some immediate needs, representatives with both the Eau Claire Police and Fire departments said they’re appreciative of those community members who voted “yes.”

“We’re really grateful for the level of engagement in the referendum process,” Rokus said. “We were able to tell our story. We were able to listen to the community members’ needs, and the outcome is going to help us better serve the needs of Eau Claire.”

“We want to thank the City of Eau Claire residents for the support they’ve shown the Eau Claire Fire Department and the Eau Claire Police Department and the trust they put in us to utilize the resources that they’re giving us in a responsible manner,” Bertrang said.

Both departments hope to soon have new recruits serving the City of Eau Claire.

If you’re interested in one of its new positions with the fire department, you can reach out to them to learn more about the hiring process.

ECPD said once the December recruitment cycle begins, it’ll make that announcement on its social media.

