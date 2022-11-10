Operation Christmas Child sends gifts to children in need one shoebox at a time

The ministry project sends shoeboxes filled with gifts to children in need
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A global non-profit with a chapter in the Chippewa Valley is hoping to bring joy to children this holiday season.

One of Samaritan Purse’s ministry projects, Operation Christmas Child, provides Christmas gifts to children in need aged 2 to 14 around the world.

Gifts for the children fit inside a shoebox.

Eau Claire Area Coordinator Christine Bishop says they try to include a wow item like a teddy bear in each shoebox along with some basic hygiene products and school supplies.

Anyone can donate items or even a pre-packed shoe box to be shipped. Monetary donations are also being accepted.

Shipping labels cost $10.

“When you pay for the shipping and processing of the shoebox, you have the option to scan the label and that will track it for you. So you will get an email telling you exactly where your shoebox went,” Bishop said. “Our boxes will go from the Chippewa Valley to Chicago and then to the world. Many of those go to Africa.”

There’s still time to donate to Operation Christmas Child. National Collection week is November 14th through 21st.

The non-profit will hit its two millionth shoebox this year.

There are several area drop-off locations including Peach Church in Eau Claire.

For more information on Samaritan Purse and Operation Christmas Child, click here.

