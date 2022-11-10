Owen man charged in drug overdose death

Jacob Faude
Jacob Faude(COURTESY: CLARK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Owen, Wis. man is facing charges in connection to a drug overdose death in Clark County.

A criminal complaint shows 31-year-old Jacob Faude is facing charges of count 1: first degree reckless homicide and count 2: delivery of schedule I or II narcotics.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities responded to W6210 Sladich Road in Greenwood, Wis. for a vehicle in the ditch with injuries. Dispatch later said that the passenger of the vehicle was unconscious and believed to be dead. Dispatch said that the driver of the vehicle was outside of the vehicle walking around and the informant believed that the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The criminal complaint says a deputy told EMT’s of the victim’s drug use history. The EMT’s took over lifesaving measures. The EMT’s later told a deputy that they tried Narcan and there was not a reaction. The EMTs loaded the victim into an ambulance and victim was later pronounced dead. EMT’S gave a deputy a $100.00 bill that they said had fallen out of victim’s clothing. The deputy started to unfold the $100 bill slowly. When he got to the last fold, he noticed a white substance inside the $100 bill.

An informant implied in an interview that the victim got drugs from Faude, and said the victim used heroin in the past.

Faude was taken to the Clark County Jail. He is due to appear in court Nov. 22, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Election.
2022 Wisconsin Fall Election Results
Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted.
GOP’s Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin
Van Orden
Van Orden flips Wisconsin congressional seat to GOP
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to his supporters in the early morning hours at an election...
Wisconsin’s Johnson beats Barnes; key Senate seat stays GOP
Chippewa County health officials confirm first child COVID-19 death

Latest News

Holiday Pet Food Drive
Annual Holiday Pet Food Drive underway through December 15
UW System honors outstanding women of color in education award recipients
Can newly reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the even-more Republican Wisconsin...
Can Wisconsin Gov. Evers and GOP Legislature work together?
EC Global Market
Eau Claire Global Market (11/10/22)