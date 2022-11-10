Owen man charged in drug overdose death

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Owen, Wis. man is facing charges in connection to a drug overdose death in Clark County.

A criminal complaint shows 31-year-old Jacob Faude is facing charges of count 1: first degree reckless homicide and count 2: delivery of schedule I or II narcotics.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities responded to W6210 Sladich Road in Greenwood, Wis. for a vehicle in the ditch with injuries. Dispatch later said that the passenger of the vehicle was unconscious and believed to be dead. Dispatch said that the driver of the vehicle was outside of the vehicle walking around and the informant believed that the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The criminal complaint says a deputy told EMT’s of the victim’s drug use history. The EMT’s took over lifesaving measures. The EMT’s later told a deputy that they tried Narcan and there was not a reaction. The EMTs loaded the victim into an ambulance and victim was later pronounced dead. EMT’S gave a deputy a $100.00 bill that they said had fallen out of victim’s clothing. The deputy started to unfold the $100 bill slowly. When he got to the last fold, he noticed a white substance inside the $100 bill.

An informant implied in an interview that the victim got drugs from Faude, and said the victim used heroin in the past.

Faude was taken to the Clark County Jail. He is due to appear in court Nov. 22, 2022.

