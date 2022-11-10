United Way hosts Impact Tour

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Impact Tour is showcasing the work of the United Way to its donors.

Thursday was one of four tours put on by the United Way this year, and each allows donors to see the impact of their donations. This tour was only available for those that classify in the organization’s leadership circle, which is awarded to those who donate $500 or more on an annual basis.

Participants on Thursday’s tour got to visit Hope Gospel Mission, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley, and Hope Village in Chippewa Falls.

“It’s really eye opening because you can hear about all the work that United Way is doing over and over. But until you see it with your own two eyes, you can’t really understand really the stretch of impact that we make. So because we have 28 programs, we can visit different programs, each of the impact tours that we do on an annual basis,” Andy Neborak, Chippewa Valley United Way Executive Director, said.

The first three tours of the year were open to the public. The United Way’s next Impact Tour will be held in 2023. Additional tour information is available HERE.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.