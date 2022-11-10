WAGNER TAILS: Ravioli & Copper and Purrsnickitty

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LA CROSSE AND BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - If you have a craving for pasta, an adoptable cat can help with that. Ravioli is the first cat to greet staff members and volunteers at the Coulee Region Humane Society each morning.

He’s a confident and curious explorer who enjoys watching the hustle and bustle of the shelter. Ravioli would love to be adopted with one of his roommates at CRHS, Copper. Six-month-old Copper follows Ravioli around just about everywhere, sort of like a little brother.

They’re not required to be adopted together, but Copper would benefit from a social cat like Ravioli in the home. Ravioli and Copper should do ok with other pets in the home given proper introductions.

We hope someone is willing to open their home to one or both of these cats. Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

You’re not likely to forget the name of this next cat. Purrsnickitty is available for adoption at Community Cat Rescue and Adoption Center of Barron County. This one-year-old arrived at the rescue six months ago and is currently in a foster home.

Despite what her names suggests, Purrsnickitty isn’t too fussy when it comes to other cats. She gets along with every one she meets. Dogs, are on the other hand, are not something she’s looking for in a new home.

Give Purrsnickitty attention, and she’s a happy cat. Click HERE for the adoption application.

