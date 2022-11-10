Wis. DOJ collects thousands of pounds of medication during take back event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) collected 54,040 pounds worth of unwanted drugs October 29 during a state-wide Drug Take Back Day.

According to the DOJ, over 140 agencies statewide participated in the take back by collecting unwanted medications from Wisconsinites on the day and through permanent drug disposal boxes at law enforcement agencies.

“Wisconsinites consistently step up for Drug Take Back, making sure tens of thousands of pounds of unused and unwanted medications are safely disposed of,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said.

There are more than 490 of these disposal boxes set up year-round that can be found all over Wisconsin.

The medication collected during the take back was boxed, palletized, shrink wrapped, and secured for transportation to Covanta Energy Corporation in Indianapolis, where the drugs will be incinerated, officials said.

Kaul said that the takeback promotes safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal while also communicating the potential abuses and consequences of improper storage and disposal.

Wis. DOJ said drugs should never be flushed or poured down the drain- as water treatment facilities are not designed to remove all of them.

Drug Take Back Day was put on with help from the from the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the support of Fuchs Trucking, Covanta Energy, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Indiana State Police, Waukesha County, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, and all participating local law enforcement agencies.

