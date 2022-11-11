2 arrested after intoxicated use of a firearm in Lake Hallie

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are arrested after intoxicated use of a firearm in Lake Hallie Friday.

According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:45 a.m., Lake Hallie Officers responded to 13026 40th Avenue for a noise complaint. Multiple neighbors reported hearing sounds of gunshots. An officer responded to the area to investigate and while checking the area, he found two people standing outside an apartment complex, from a distance away, pointing in the direction of the squad car. Soon after, the officer heard a gunshot and the two people went back inside the apartment. The officer went to the apartment and knocked on the apartment door. While waiting for an answer, the officer saw several spent cartridges on the sidewalk.

After investigation, it was determined that two people, a 19-year-old and 20-year-old, were responsible for discharging the firearm. The media release says they were intoxicated, each with BAC levels over 0.20.

According to the media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, the two allegedly discharged the firearm several times in a “reckless fashion” from the sidewalk of the apartment. The location of the firearm discharge is in a residential area. The two were arrested and taken to the Chippewa County Jail for the recommended charges of felony reckless endangerment and operating a firearm while intoxicated.

The media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department says no one was injured, and no property damage was found at this time.

