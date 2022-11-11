7th annual Junior Achievement Hero’s Gala

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Junior Achievement held its 7th annual Hero’s Gala Thursday at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.

Junior Achievement provides financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career readiness programs to students in Northwest Wis. Educators, volunteers and partners of Junior Achievement were all honored Thursday.

This year’s Legacy Hero Award was presented to the family of Ken Vance. Vance died in Jan. 2020.

Vance was President of the Auto Dealers Association, and is credited with helping to gain financial support to start up Junior Achievement operations in Eau Claire and throughout Northwestern Wis.

“This is an opportunity to really take a look at our community and take a look at those have done a lot with philanthropy. And, you know, one of those is definitely Ken Vance who stands by that and has committed to the community. As well as our heroes who are volunteers, our teachers. And we even have staff who are recognized as well. So a lot of the people that give their time, you know, and talent to the students, that’s really what we’re recognizing tonight,” Susan Peterson, Junior Achievement Regional Director, said.

WEAU’s Judy Clark was the emcee for Thursday’s Junior Achievement Hero’s Gala.

