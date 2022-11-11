ECASD honoring veterans on Veterans Day

The Eau Claire Area School District said every school in the district honored veterans Friday...
The Eau Claire Area School District said every school in the district honored veterans Friday with a program, announcements, music or readings.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Nov. 11, 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Schools across the Chippewa Valley paid tribute to those who have served our country in the Armed Forces Friday.

Longfellow Elementary in Eau Claire held a Veterans Day program Friday morning. Students marched with flags and gave a presentation to honor the members of the American Legion who were in attendance.

North High School also held a program that was open to the public full of music and recognizing veterans in the audience.

“It really gives us a sense of pride in our country and that the people who are come up behind us and the community all recognize the fact that we’ve all served. And even though people have not served, they realize what it means and it’s an emotional time for us,” Tom Powers, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, said.

The Eau Claire Area School District said every school in the district honored veterans Friday with a program, announcements, music or readings.

