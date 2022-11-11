Hy-Vee holds Veterans Day breakfast

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday is Veterans Day, a chance to remember, salute, and show gratitude for those who have served in the armed forces.

Hy-Vee stores hosted a free buffet style breakfast Friday morning for veterans and active-duty military members. The store is also offering a 15 percent discount on grocery prices all day for veterans.

“This is just a great way to show these veterans we care. We’re here for them. You know, they’ve served us. It’s time for us to serve them,” Phil Cook, Store Manager, said.

Cook says the store also partnered with local vendors for a raffle that gives back to those who have served.

