Hy-Vee holds Veterans Day breakfast

The store is also offering a 15 percent discount on grocery prices all day for veterans.
The store is also offering a 15 percent discount on grocery prices all day for veterans.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday is Veterans Day, a chance to remember, salute, and show gratitude for those who have served in the armed forces.

Hy-Vee stores hosted a free buffet style breakfast Friday morning for veterans and active-duty military members. The store is also offering a 15 percent discount on grocery prices all day for veterans.

“This is just a great way to show these veterans we care. We’re here for them. You know, they’ve served us. It’s time for us to serve them,” Phil Cook, Store Manager, said.

Cook says the store also partnered with local vendors for a raffle that gives back to those who have served.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micon Cinemas currently has three locations including a location on Mall Drive in Eau Claire, a...
Micon Cinemas coming to Oakwood Mall
Information and results from the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Election.
2022 Wisconsin Fall Election Results
Shine On Boutique
New boutique opens in Eau Claire
JACOB FAUDE
Owen man charged in drug overdose death
Elon Musk’s memo followed a livestreamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers...
Musk warns Twitter’s survival is at stake as staff quits

Latest News

According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Nov. 10,...
Authorities investigating the death of 2 people in Jackson County
Michael Purnell, Xavier Thompson, and Kemone Golden are charged with homicide in the shooting...
3rd man charged with homicide after September shooting in Eau Claire
Skywarn 13 Weather - 11/11/2022
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 11/11/2022
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 11/11/2022