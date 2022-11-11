Man charged in Eau Claire County drug overdose death

Edward Wells
Edward Wells(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged in an Eau Claire County drug overdose death.

36-year-old Edward Wells, in which court records list as homeless in Eau Claire, is facing the charges of 1st degree reckless homicide, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (<=10 g), second or subsequent offense, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping, felony bail jumping, felony bail jumping, and felony bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 2, 2022, officers responded to a report of a pulseless non-breather in front of the Food Court at Oakwood Mall in the City of Eau Claire. An officer administered CPR until EMS arrived. EMS took over life saving measures. After 15-20 minutes of CPR, EMS said they had a pulse and took the man to Sacred Heart Hospital. An officer later went to Sacred Heart and learned that the man had died.

The criminal complaint says in an interview the victim’s mother said the victim used methamphetamine in the past, but that she had not seen anything to indicate use recently. Authorities made contact with Wells and found a backpack with pills. The pills that the victim had on them at the time of death matched pills found in Wells’ backpack.

A medical examiner listed the cause of death as “Fentanyl Overdose” and the manner of death to be “Accidental.”

Nov. 11, 2022 court records show a $50,000 cash bond is set. Wells is due in court Dec. 1, 2022.

