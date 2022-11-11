Planning for holiday leftovers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Sarah Agena, a registered dietitian with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe for using up turkey leftovers.

Stuffed Potato Caps with Turkey Leftovers

1 ½ lbs Terrific Trio Little Potatoes

1 Tbsp olive oil

½ turkey shredded

½ jalapeno diced

½ red pepper diced

½ Tbsp chili powder

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp cayenne

¼ tsp oregano

½ cream cheese

1 Tbsp cilantro chopped

Crema

1 avocado pitted and peeled

¼ cup Greek yogurt

1 lime zest and juice

6 sprigs cilantro plus stems

¼ tsp Kosher salt

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Pierce potatoes two times with a fork. Microwave for seven minutes (or until completely cooked.)

In a medium-sized skillet over medium-high heat, add oil and saute onions, turkey, jalapeno, red pepper, and spices. Reduce heat to low.

Cut potatoes in half lengthwise and scoop out the center. Add potato centers to the skillet, along with the cream cheese. Once incorporated, fill each potato with the filling. Bake for 10 minutes.

To make the crema, combine all crema ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth.

To serve, top each potato with crema and chopped cilantro.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.