UW-System conducting survey on free speech

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW System is launching a survey next Monday for its students on free speech.

The goal of the survey is to get student’s perspective on free speech, viewpoint diversity and self-censorship on campus. The UW System says the survey will be sent to a random sample of 2,000-8,000 students from each school.

The survey comes amid a nationwide discussion at schools about free speech on campuses.

“We want passionate debate on tough issues in a way where people can learn and ask questions without being labeled. We live in a society where our challenges are significant and those challenges are not going to be resolved and dealt with through soundbites and through tweets,” Jay Rothman, UW System President, said.

Rothhman says the UW System will also expand its efforts to promote citizenship and civil dialogue at UW System universities and beyond.

Additional information about the survey is available on the UW System website HERE.

