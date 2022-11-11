UW-System conducting survey on free speech

The goal of the survey is to get student’s perspective on free speech, viewpoint diversity and...
The goal of the survey is to get student’s perspective on free speech, viewpoint diversity and self-censorship on campus.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW System is launching a survey next Monday for its students on free speech.

The goal of the survey is to get student’s perspective on free speech, viewpoint diversity and self-censorship on campus. The UW System says the survey will be sent to a random sample of 2,000-8,000 students from each school.

The survey comes amid a nationwide discussion at schools about free speech on campuses.

“We want passionate debate on tough issues in a way where people can learn and ask questions without being labeled. We live in a society where our challenges are significant and those challenges are not going to be resolved and dealt with through soundbites and through tweets,” Jay Rothman, UW System President, said.

Rothhman says the UW System will also expand its efforts to promote citizenship and civil dialogue at UW System universities and beyond.

Additional information about the survey is available on the UW System website HERE.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micon Cinemas currently has three locations including a location on Mall Drive in Eau Claire, a...
Micon Cinemas coming to Oakwood Mall
Information and results from the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Election.
2022 Wisconsin Fall Election Results
Shine On Boutique
New boutique opens in Eau Claire
JACOB FAUDE
Owen man charged in drug overdose death
Michael Purnell, Xavier Thompson, and Kemone Golden are charged with homicide in the shooting...
3rd man charged with homicide after September shooting in Eau Claire

Latest News

Van Orden wants the people of Western Wis. to know that he will work for everyone in the...
Van Orden reflects on election, speaks about his victory
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
Stuffed Potato Caps with Turkey Leftovers
Stuffed Potato Caps with Turkey Leftovers
Arle Lesatz is 2 years old and in kidney failure. His family is searching for a living donor so...
Appleton family searching for kidney donor for son