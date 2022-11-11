Van Orden reflects on election, speaks about his victory

Van Orden wants the people of Western Wis. to know that he will work for everyone in the...
Van Orden wants the people of Western Wis. to know that he will work for everyone in the district, including those that didn’t vote for him.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a long campaign, 3rd Congressional District Elect Derrick Van Orden (R) is speaking out about his victory.

Van Orden was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday, narrowly defeating Democratic Nominee Brad Pfaff. Van Orden says he is excited to work with Pfaff as a State Senator. He also said that the committee he will request to be on is the Agriculture Committee.

Van Orden wants the people of Western Wis. to know that he will work for everyone in the District, including those that didn’t vote for him.

“48% of the district did not vote for me. And I acknowledge that. And I want the 48% of the people that didn’t vote for me to understand very clearly that I will work as hard for them as the 52% that did. And I am a man of my word,” Van Orden said.

Van Orden will take office on Jan. 3 of next year. He will be the first Republican in more than 25 years to hold the seat.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micon Cinemas currently has three locations including a location on Mall Drive in Eau Claire, a...
Micon Cinemas coming to Oakwood Mall
Information and results from the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Election.
2022 Wisconsin Fall Election Results
Shine On Boutique
New boutique opens in Eau Claire
JACOB FAUDE
Owen man charged in drug overdose death
Michael Purnell, Xavier Thompson, and Kemone Golden are charged with homicide in the shooting...
3rd man charged with homicide after September shooting in Eau Claire

Latest News

The goal of the survey is to get student’s perspective on free speech, viewpoint diversity and...
UW-System conducting survey on free speech
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
Stuffed Potato Caps with Turkey Leftovers
Stuffed Potato Caps with Turkey Leftovers
Arle Lesatz is 2 years old and in kidney failure. His family is searching for a living donor so...
Appleton family searching for kidney donor for son