Van Orden reflects on election, speaks about his victory

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a long campaign, 3rd Congressional District Elect Derrick Van Orden (R) is speaking out about his victory.

Van Orden was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday, narrowly defeating Democratic Nominee Brad Pfaff. Van Orden says he is excited to work with Pfaff as a State Senator. He also said that the committee he will request to be on is the Agriculture Committee.

Van Orden wants the people of Western Wis. to know that he will work for everyone in the District, including those that didn’t vote for him.

“48% of the district did not vote for me. And I acknowledge that. And I want the 48% of the people that didn’t vote for me to understand very clearly that I will work as hard for them as the 52% that did. And I am a man of my word,” Van Orden said.

Van Orden will take office on Jan. 3 of next year. He will be the first Republican in more than 25 years to hold the seat.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.