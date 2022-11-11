Veterans legacy stones dedicated in Altoona

By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Veterans Foundation is dedicating its newest legacy stones.

Each year, members of the community can purchase a stone to honor a veteran. Over 900 stones have been laid, with the Veterans Foundation hoping to pass 1,000 by Christmas. Stones are cast at the River Prairie Veterans Tribute Honor Mall in Altoona.

Mark Beckfield, Chippewa Valley Veterans Foundation President, says this is a great way for the community to honor those who swore to protect our country.

“It gives my heart joy at the appreciation that people are finally showing our veterans. 365 days a year right here. A lot of people came out today to honor veterans. And it’s it’s just a beautiful place right here in River Prairie to do that,” Beckfield said.

Stones can be purchased online or over the phone. You can visit the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Foundation website HERE to dedicate a legacy stone.

