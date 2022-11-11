Wendy’s debuts first-ever holiday Frosty

Wendy’s is adding a holiday-themed Frosty to its menu.
Wendy’s is adding a holiday-themed Frosty to its menu.(Wendy's via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wendy’s has announced a sweet offering for the holiday season.

The fast-food chain will be adding a new flavored Frosty to its menu for a limited time.

Starting Nov. 15, a peppermint-flavored Frosty will be available to order.

Peppermint is Wendy’s third new Frosty flavor in the past 16 years. It replaces the strawberry flavor introduced in the summer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Election.
2022 Wisconsin Fall Election Results
Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted.
GOP’s Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin
Van Orden
Van Orden flips Wisconsin congressional seat to GOP
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to his supporters in the early morning hours at an election...
Wisconsin’s Johnson beats Barnes; key Senate seat stays GOP
Chippewa County health officials confirm first child COVID-19 death

Latest News

Elon Musk’s memo followed a livestreamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers...
Musk warns Twitter’s survival is at stake as staff quits
FILE - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
US sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid
FILE - The burned hull of the dive boat Conception is brought to the surface by a salvage team...
Dive boat captain pleads not guilty in fiery deaths of 34
United Way Hosts Impact Tour
United Way Hosts Impact Tour