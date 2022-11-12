EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a two year hiatus, the Eau Claire Global Market returns with a mission to make a difference. This holiday season, customers shop locally for handcrafted gifts that have a global impact.

Tiffany Leighton-Giffey, Chair of the Eau Claire Global Market Committee, said the holiday season is a time for giving meaningful gifts.

”The whole purpose of the holidays is if you are gonna give gifts, to give gifts with meaning, and what better way to do it than to know that the gifts you’re giving have purpose and beauty,” Leighton-Giffey said.

Fourteen different vendors, representing artisans from around the world, sold a variety of items from clothes and jewelry to ornaments and artwork.

“You can buy things that are just beautiful and unique great gifts or great decor or great to eat. And yet at the same time know that there is a personal story behind it,” Leighton-Giffey said.

Some vendors are working to support communities in countries like Uganda. Amy Winkel, a vendor with Give Us Wings shared how proceeds are used to change lives.

“We’ve been in Uganda for over twenty years. We’ve set up a clinic. We do family to family sponsorship programs for young girls and boys to go to school. We do entrepreneurial programs, anything from tailor shops to woodworking, to beehives for Beehive Collective. We also do sustainable business programs as well,” Winkel said.

Leighton-Giffey said that buying from vendors at the Eau Claire Global Market is a small way to make a big impact.

“You look at the price tag and you think for the meaning that you’re doing, this should cost a lot more,” Leighton-Giffey said.

Leighton-Giffey also said that vendors at the market provide fair income and support for the artisans they serve.

The Eau Claire Global Market is an annual event held on the second Saturday in November.

More information about the vendors can be found on the Eau Claire Global Market Facebook page.

