Eau Claire Patriotic Council holds Veterans Day ceremony

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 103 years ago, November 11 was named Armistice Day, now known as Veterans Day. On Veterans Day, ceremonies are held across the country to honor veterans.

“It is incredibly important that we continue to honor the men and women of our community who answered the call to serve our nation and to be able to uplift them, and to be able to put them on a little bit of a pedestal, even though most of them don’t want that,” Ron Martin, President of the Eau Claire Patriotic Council, said. “it’s important that we do that because of the sacrifice they made for our country and for us as individuals.”

The Eau Claire Patriotic Council held a ceremony at the American Legion Post 53 in Eau Claire. Kaye Olson, President of Wisconsin Gold Star Mothers, said she wants to make sure soldiers are remembered for their service.

“I don’t want our fallen heroes to be forgotten as well as us veterans,” Olson said. “We gave 110% of our lives while we were in the military doing what we were supposed to do, taking care of our country, representing our country and we don’t ever want to forget those veterans.”

The ceremony had a keynote speaker, music, a presentation of arms and taps. The keynote speaker was U.S. Veteran Jennifer Fadness. She spoke about how thankful she was for her service.

“I cannot thank my parents, my country, the United States Navy and God for steering me in the direction off the road, headed to Nowheresville, USA to Somewhere, USA to where I am today, USA,” Fadness said. “Thank goodness I made it here.”

Members of the Patriotic Council said they hope the veterans who attended left feeling good about their service and the community support. Olson said she believes this is the first time the keynote speech was given by a female veteran.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.