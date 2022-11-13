BBB warns against scammers taking advantage of open enrollment for Medicare, ACA

(WALB)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Enrollment for Medicare or Affordable Care Act (ACA) coverage is back open and the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) has noticed an uptick in scammers who see the time as a way to trick people into giving them money and information.

The BBB warns that it’s tracking service has already been notified of numerous callers claiming to be Medicare representatives. One victim said that there was an automated voice messaging system that led him to a man who claimed to be working for Medicare.

These callers claim they can give better deals on coverage for a better price, the BBB said. The scammers then say you only have to give some of your personal information such as a Medicare ID number. The BBB explains these calls are scams and that sharing information will lead to identity theft.

Common signs that a call might be a scam is if someone calls out of the blue. BBB said Healthcare.gov and Medicare can give legitimate help to those who need it, but they will never charge for their assistance.

Another sign is someone trying to offer free gifts or other special deals alongside their assistance. Brokers are not allowed to ask about an applicants physical health, and the BBB said to never trust expensive sign up gifts for personal information.

Those who are unsure if their call is legitimate can contact 1-800-MEDICARE to report it. Similarly, if scammers call offering ACA coverage, go to go to HealthCare.gov or call the Health Insurance Marketplace call center at 800-318-2596.

