The Birch Street Baptist Church hosts annual Thanksgiving Dinner

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Birch Street Baptist Church hosted its annual Thanksgiving dinner Sunday afternoon.

The church has hosted its dinner for over 35 years, and has it open to the public.

They served the Thanksgiving classics like turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce. They also served pies and other sweet treats for dessert.

The Baptist church finances the dinner itself and charges no one for a seat at the table. They spent over a week planning and prepping for the dinner where about 150 people are expected.

Pastor Tim Hallett says the goal is to give everyone a place to enjoy the holiday, especially if they do not have anywhere to go on the actual day of Thanksgiving.

“You know, there are some people, even from our church, who do not have any family. They don’t have to ability to go out with anybody. And be able to celebrate Thanksgiving. So, this is their Thanksgiving meal. And many of them rely on this for their Thanksgiving meal,” said Pastor Hallett.

The dinner is held every year two Sundays before Thanksgiving. Pastor Hallett said that is because hunting season is typically the Sunday before Thanksgiving and less people would be expected to show up.

The next dinner is on November 12th, 2023.

