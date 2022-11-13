College students forced into basement, robbed at gunpoint

Police in Philadelphia are investigating an armed home robbery involving Temple University students. (Source: KYW)
By Ryan Hughes
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - Some Temple University students are worried about their safety after they were robbed at gunpoint at their off-campus housing.

Eleven students returned to their apartment Friday after a frightening home invasion where police say two men armed with guns robbed the students around 7 a.m.

Six girls were reportedly home at the time, three had their boyfriends, and they were joined by two other friends. The group said they were all locked in the basement and forced to hand over their debit cards, keys, phones and cash.

Two of the girls in the group said they were able to use their laptops in the basement and messaged loved ones to call 911.

After being interviewed by police, the students were reunited with their parents.

Last week, Temple University launched a program aimed at helping students and their families find off-campus housing that meets certain safety and security criteria.

Officials said student safety remains the university’s top priority.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
Michael Purnell, Xavier Thompson, and Kemone Golden are charged with homicide in the shooting...
3rd man charged with homicide after September shooting in Eau Claire
A young mother was shot and killed outside a home while holding her baby, according to police.
18-year-old mother shot, killed while holding her baby outside home, police say
The media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department says no one was injured, and no...
2 arrested after intoxicated use of a firearm in Lake Hallie
Edward Wells
Man charged in Eau Claire County drug overdose death

Latest News

Georgia man arrested, 106 dogs rescued from dogfighting operation
Maria 2nd live election night
Maria 2nd live election night
A damaged plane sits at the Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas after two historic military...
Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
Vintage WWII warplanes crash midair at Dallas air show Saturday
GRAPHIC: Video shows mid-air collision at Dallas air show
Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during an air show in...
FAA, NTSB investigating crash at Dallas air show