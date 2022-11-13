Hair for America holds 7th annual event at The Lismore in Downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Out of this world styles hit the runway in Downtown Eau Claire for a good cause Saturday night.

The 7th annual Hair for America, also known as “Hairica”, was held at The Lismore hotel, and the theme was Extra Terrestrial.

“Lots of bold, creative colors and imagery. Very, very artsy,” said Amanda Rochester. She and Coli Burke co-founded the event that gives its proceeds to charities that benefit veterans.

“Our charity we donate to is Home Town Hero Outdoors, They provide outdoors opportunities for rehabilitation and building relationships and stuff with military veterans,” said Rochester.

Jenna Hart-Koxlin and Rosie Peterson were among the models walking the galactic runway.

“It’s amazing to be able to help, and it’s magic,” said Hart-Koxlin.

“It is, it is a really feel good event,” said Peterson.

When it came time for the models to clear the cat walk, veterans took the stage for a moment of tribute.

Dan Bruyere and William “Bill” Klimeck were among the veterans that took that stage.

“When we get up there, and we’re standing up there, and the crowd rises to their feet, and they play the song... it’s really hard for me at least to keep my eyes from sweating,” said Klimick.

“It’s not what I signed up for. It’s very much appreciated... it doesn’t happen every day, so this is a very special evening,” said Bruyere.

Klimeck hopes the most vulnerable among his fellow veterans get the help they need.

“There’s a lot of old retired veterans that need help but aren’t getting it,” said Klimeck.

At the end of the day, Amanda and Coli hope the 7th annual event is a success.

“We put our hearts into this, this is our creative safe space on display for everybody to see. And we just hope that you see our vision and are entertained, and that you have a really good time. And that everyone remembers why we’re here tonight and that’s to give recognition and thanks to the heroes that would around with us every single day,” said Rochester.

After the event attendees got to enjoy an after part at the Social Reboot.

