Annual Crash Responder Safety Week is Nov. 14-18

350 first responders have been injured while working inside their emergency vehicle or at the scene of a crash, according to the media release from the WisDOT.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers proclaimed Nov. 14-18, 2022 as Crash Responder Safety Week.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, WisDOT reminds motorists to always practice safe driving habits and protect emergency roadside workers.

A crash occurs about every four minutes in Wis., according to a media release from WisDOT. Also according to the media release from WisDOT, since 2017, more than 350 first responders have been injured while working inside their emergency vehicle or at the scene of a crash.

“Thousands of women and men throughout Wisconsin dedicate their lives and careers to our safety as first responders,” WisDOT Secretary, Craig Thompson, said. “We play an active role to keep them safe when traveling on Wisconsin roadways. Two simple steps: move over or slow down, can make a big difference in everyone’s safety.”

“We know everyone values getting to their destinations safely,” Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent, Tim Carnahan, said. “For those of us who wake up every day and put on a uniform to serve our community, we need to make it to an emergency scene safely and effectively. That’s why it’s so important for all drivers to eliminate distractions and, when possible, provide additional space for us to work.”

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation offers these tips to keep law enforcement and emergency personnel safe:

  • Move over or slow down when passing by an incident scene to provide a protective buffer for responders and the motorists behind you.
  • If you can “Steer It, Clear It”. Many drivers think they should not move their car if they are involved in a fender bender or crash. If (and only if) your car is drivable and there are no injuries, you should move your car to the shoulder or nearby safe place off of the road before calling 911.
  • Plan ahead. Know before you go with 511wi.gov for updates on road conditions and incidents.

Visit the WisDOT website HERE for more information about safe driving tips and the Move Over Law.

Additional information is available in the full media release from WisDOT, HERE.

