Attempted carjacking with firearm used in St. Croix County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities received a report of an attempted carjacking with a firearm used in St. Croix County Sunday.

According to a media release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 13, 2022, authorities received a report around 8:37 p.m. with of an attempted carjacking, with a firearm used, in the area of County Highway N and US Highway 12, in Hudson Township.

The media release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrived on scene and found the victims of the attempted carjacking. The victims reported they were driving on County Highway N in Hudson Township when a vehicle that had been parked on the side of the road pulled out in front of them, forcing them to stop. A man exited the vehicle and pointed a firearm at the victims’ car. The victim drove around the suspect vehicle and sped away. As the victims were fleeing the area, the suspect fired at them, striking their vehicle. The suspect vehicle followed the victim’s vehicle a short distance before turning onto I-94 and traveling west. The suspect vehicle was seen by officers of the Hudson Police Department, however, attempts to catch up to the suspect vehicle were unsuccessful as it entered Minn. The suspect vehicle was described as a black Lincoln sedan.

No injuries were reported, according to the media release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office. They can be reached at (715) 381-4320.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, or others like it, you are asked to contact the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

