Blugold Men’s Soccer Season Ends in NCAA 2nd Round

By Philip Choroser
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire Men’s Soccer season comes to an end as the team suffered a heartbreaking loss in penalty kicks against Gustavus Adolphus. Blugolds Men’s Soccer, in just it’s second season, reached the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament. After an early goal, by Nathan Donavan, the Blugolds were unable to generate more offense and lost in penalty kicks following two scoreless periods of overtime.

