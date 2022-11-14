Children’s Museum of Eau Claire membership campaign

Children's Museum of Eau Claire is holding a membership campaign
By Judy Clark
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A membership campaign is underway at the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire.

Through December 9, memberships include access to play spaces in Eau Claire, Menomonie and Chippewa Falls, new and renewing members will be invited to an exclusive pre-opening event at the new museum. At this event, members will get to tie dye a special t-shirt and can choose one product from the gift shop, memberships are good through 2023.

Children's Museum of Eau Claire

