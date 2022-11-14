Crews respond to fire at Sparta Family Restaurant

The restaurant sustained "moderate" fire damage in the kitchen and "moderate" smoke and water...
The restaurant sustained “moderate” fire damage in the kitchen and “moderate” smoke and water damage in the dining area.(MGN Online)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District responded to a fire at Sparta Family Restaurant Monday.

According to a media release from Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District, at 12:52 p.m. on Monday the Sparta Area Fire District responded to the Sparta Family Restaurant located 741 Avon Road for a report of a fire. Upon the Fire Departments arrival heavy smoke was coming from the roof of the building. The restaurant was evacuated. A fire started in the kitchen and spread through the exhaust ventilation system up through the ceiling and roof areas. The fire was extinguished, and the building was ventilated.

The restaurant sustained “moderate” fire damage in the kitchen and “moderate” smoke and water damage in the dining area, according to the media release from the Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District.

According to Chief Mike Arnold, the Fire District was assisted by the Sparta Police Department, Sparta Water Department, Sparta Ambulance Service, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Xcel Energy and the Monroe County 911 Center. Chief Arnold says he is not sure how long the restaurant will be closed.

