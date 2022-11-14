Former UW player dies in Virgina triple killing

Devin Chandler
Devin Chandler(University of Virginia)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former University of Wisconsin wide receiver was among one of the victims killed in a Sunday night shooting in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Devin Chandler, who transferred to the University of Virginia after the past season, was one of three people who died in the shooting that also injured two other individuals, UW officials confirmed.

Chandler played for the Badgers in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, appearing in 10 games total before transferring to UVA six games into last season, according to the Cavaliers website.

Wisconsin wide receiver Devin Chandler runs up field during an NCAA college football game...
Wisconsin wide receiver Devin Chandler runs up field during an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The other two people who died in the shooting, wide receiver Lavel Davis, Jr., and linebacker D’Sean Perry, were also members of the UVA football team, Richmond.com reports.

Police in Charlottesville are still searching for Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., a UVA student whom university president Jim Ryan has identified as a suspect.

“A complete search on and around UVA Grounds” by law enforcement was underway, the university’s police department Twitter account said, and they urged people on campus to remain sheltered.

Classes for Monday have been canceled. Nearby school districts have also canceled classes.

