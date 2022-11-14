HSHS ST. JOSEPH’S WOUND CARE CLINIC
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
I would like to give a Sunshine Award to HSHS St. Joseph’s Wound Care Clinic in Chippewa Falls. They were very caring and they are the best! If you have a bad wound, this is the place to go.
I want to thank the doctors: Emily, Mason, and Daniel, and the RN Group: Eddie, Kelly, Jeanie, Brittany, and Patti. I hope I didn’t forget anyone.
Yvonne Naugle
Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.