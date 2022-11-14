Local TV Host encourages Wisconsinites to support local dairy farmers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Host of ‘Around the Farm Table’ Inga Witscher talked to supporters of the show about the importance of supporting Wisconsin dairy farmers.

She held the forum at Third & Vine in Eau Claire, an establishment that sells locally produced beer, cider and cheese.

Witscher used her story of getting into the dairy farm industry to highlight the need to buy locally produced cheese and other dairy products.

At Third & Vine the cheddar from her farm was a highlighted item and came with beer pairing recommendations.

Witscher said she choose to hold her event there because of the establishment’s commitment to locally produce products.

“3rd and Vine only does beer, ciders and cheese. Which is wonderful because there so many cheese, especially a cheddar, that goes so well with beer. And I love being here at 3rd and Vine because they source everything local as possible. And they find a lot of beer from small batch brewers and small cheese makers like myself,” said Witscher.

Other events are scheduled at Third & Vine as they celebrate their one year anniversary.

