Local TV Host encourages Wisconsinites to support local dairy farmers

Inga Witscher and her husband Chase talk to supporters about dairy farming in Wisconsin
Inga Witscher and her husband Chase talk to supporters about dairy farming in Wisconsin(Daniel Gomez)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Host of ‘Around the Farm Table’ Inga Witscher talked to supporters of the show about the importance of supporting Wisconsin dairy farmers.

She held the forum at Third & Vine in Eau Claire, an establishment that sells locally produced beer, cider and cheese.

Witscher used her story of getting into the dairy farm industry to highlight the need to buy locally produced cheese and other dairy products.

At Third & Vine the cheddar from her farm was a highlighted item and came with beer pairing recommendations.

Witscher said she choose to hold her event there because of the establishment’s commitment to locally produce products.

“3rd and Vine only does beer, ciders and cheese. Which is wonderful because there so many cheese, especially a cheddar, that goes so well with beer. And I love being here at 3rd and Vine because they source everything local as possible. And they find a lot of beer from small batch brewers and small cheese makers like myself,” said Witscher.

Other events are scheduled at Third & Vine as they celebrate their one year anniversary.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
The media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department says no one was injured, and no...
2 arrested after intoxicated use of a firearm in Lake Hallie
Canada Pacific Holiday Train back after two-year hiatus
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train back after two-year hiatus
A family in Wisconsin says they are hoping to find a kidney donor for their 2-year-old son.
2-year-old in need of kidney donor: ‘He needs a kidney to have a healthy life’

Latest News

People are lined up to fix a plate at the annual Birch Street Baptist Church Thanksgiving Dinner
The Birch Street Baptist Church hosts annual Thanksgiving Dinner
SportScene 13 - Saturday (11/12/22)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (11/12/22)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (11/12/22)
hairica
7th Annual Hair For America in Eau Claire