MANDY VIZER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

As I end my time working at Walmart Supercenter in Chippewa Falls, I feel it is important to recognize Mandy Vizer. Mandy was the best CSM that I’ve worked with in my 17 years at Walmart and it was truly an honor and a privilege to have had her as a supervisor. She is a credit to Walmart and she is a great worker. Please give Mandy Vizer the Sunshine Award.

James Campbell

