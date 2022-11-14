MATT CADMAN

By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give Matt Cadman a Sunshine Award.  Matt exemplifies the Sunshine Award in the way he treats others and helps the community.  He is a member of the local Lions Club in Ridgeland.  He is a member of the Ridgeland fair board and also volunteers time to help youth learn hunter safety with the local DNR group.  He is a kind and generous friend and a beloved man.

Kayla Cadman

