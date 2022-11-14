EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give Matt Cadman a Sunshine Award. Matt exemplifies the Sunshine Award in the way he treats others and helps the community. He is a member of the local Lions Club in Ridgeland. He is a member of the Ridgeland fair board and also volunteers time to help youth learn hunter safety with the local DNR group. He is a kind and generous friend and a beloved man.

Kayla Cadman

