I would like to nominate the Meals on Wheels delivery people and volunteers for the Sunshine Award. They take care of the delivery of the meals to elderly and homebound and they check on their well-being at the same time. I wish I could give each volunteer an individual award but unfortunately, I can’t. Please recognize this organization.

David Brown

