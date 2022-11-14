Officer shoots man after body found in Milwaukee home

By The Associated Press
Nov. 14, 2022
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police shot a man early Monday after an officer found a woman’s body in a home and struggled with the man. Police were called to a northside residence about 12:20 a.m. to do a welfare check. A man allowed an officer to enter the home where the officer found a 75-year-old woman who had died. The officer tried to detain the man and a struggle began. During the struggle police say the man armed himself with a pole and a weight and refused commands to drop the items. That’s when the officer fired his gun, striking the suspect. The man and the officer were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

