One dead and two injured in Town of Rudolph crash

16 year old killed after thrown from vehicle and struck by SUV.
16 year old killed after thrown from vehicle and struck by SUV.
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and two are injured after a vehicle crash in Wood County the Town of Rudolph on Saturday at 1:50 p.m.

The vehicle had three passengers and was traveling southbound on State Highway 13/34 when it went into a ditch and struck a driveway embankment, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle went airborne and rolled into the roof.

The driver was transported to Marshfield Medical Center by ambulance with serious injuries. A juvenile passenger is reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours. Wood County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by Wood County Central Dispatch, Wood County Sheriff’s Rescue, Wisconsin Rapids Ambulans, United Ambulance, Life Link III, Rudolph Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Rapids PoliceDepartment, Aspirua Medivac, and Wood County Highway Department according to a release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities have not disclosed the status of the driver. Names have not been released and the crash is still under investigation.

