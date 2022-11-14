Sex offender to be released and live in Barron County

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender is being released from state prison to live in Barron County.

45-year-old Heath Gullikson will live at 2412 Highway 8 in Cameron in Barron County beginning Nov. 16, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Gullikson’s release from prison includes extended supervision for 5 years through 2027. As a condition of his release, Gullikson must follow all standard sex offender registry requirements, including GPS monitoring and a lifetime registration as a sex offender. He is also not allowed to have unsupervised contact with any children or the victim’s family, and is not allowed to possess or consume alcoholic beverages.

Gullikson pleaded guilty and was found guilty of attempted 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child and child enticement-sexual contact in 2019. Gullikson was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision in 2019, but filed for and was granted post-conviction relief in the fall of 2022, according to online court records. Charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and felony bail jumping were dismissed but read in, according to online court records.

